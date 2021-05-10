IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 382.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

