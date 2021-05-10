IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

