IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,288 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

CDW opened at $174.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

