IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.25

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.