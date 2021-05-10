IDEX Price Tops $0.13 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $72.64 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

