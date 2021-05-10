ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 148,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 287,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

