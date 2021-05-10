Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

IEP stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

