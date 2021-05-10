Hyper Finance Trading 32.3% Lower This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $33,713.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

