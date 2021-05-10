Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,630. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.