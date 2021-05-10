Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. 4,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

