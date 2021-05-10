Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 782.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.62. 16,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,234. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

