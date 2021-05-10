Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

