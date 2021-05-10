Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.11. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,267 shares of company stock worth $24,454,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.