Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

OLLI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. 4,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,887. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

