Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $73.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hub Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

