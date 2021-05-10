HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Leylan Neep Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) insider Leylan Neep acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Get HSC Technology Group alerts:

HSC Technology Group Company Profile

HSC Technology Group Ltd, a Software as a Service data analytics company, provides various technology enabled care solutions for aged and disability sectors in retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community settings verticals. Its products include HSC Home, a comprehensive security, safety, and smart home solution; HSC Care, a telehealth and smart care solution for medical and aged care environments; and TALIUS, an IoT machine learning and artificial intelligence software.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HSC Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSC Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.