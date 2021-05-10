Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

