Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Posts Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 2,736,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,347. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at $327,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

