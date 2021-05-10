Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

