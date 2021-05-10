Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $726.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.30 million and the lowest is $689.61 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 1,195,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,183. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after buying an additional 134,636 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

