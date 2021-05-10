Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.43

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.43 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 50614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.79.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

