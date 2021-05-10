HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 15,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

