Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

