Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 5,477 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

