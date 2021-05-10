Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 332 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,358.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

