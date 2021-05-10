Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,779.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

