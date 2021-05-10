Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $264,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $373.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

