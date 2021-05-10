Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

HRC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.