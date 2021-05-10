Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.81. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

