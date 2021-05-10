Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $80,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

