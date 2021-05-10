Hifi Finance Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $157.68 million and $9.83 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

