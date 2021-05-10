Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 5,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,005,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

