Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

