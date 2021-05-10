Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

