Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $117.97 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $118.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

