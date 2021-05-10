Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 922 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.00 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

