Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $195.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

