Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

