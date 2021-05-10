Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

