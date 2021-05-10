HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

