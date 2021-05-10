HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

ETR HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.87 and a 200-day moving average of €65.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

