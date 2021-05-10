Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.94. 120,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

