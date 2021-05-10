hear.com N.V. (HCG) Plans to Raise $300 Million in May 14th IPO

hear.com N.V. (HCG) plans to raise $300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, May 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 16,200,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, hear.com N.V. generated $181.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $27.7 million. hear.com N.V. has a market cap of $2.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, William Blair and Truist Securities were co-managers.

hear.com N.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” At hear.com, we are on a mission to bring high quality hearing care to anyone, anywhere. Since our founding in 2012, we have grown rapidly to become the largest online provider of expert, medical-grade hearing care globally. We reimagined the hearing care delivery model and pioneered a digital platform that enables us to deliver a highly engaging, end-to-end customer experience, which we call our Hearing Success Program. We first meet our consumers online before engaging with them telephonically to provide individualized advice on hearing care. Once the consumer decides to continue with hearing tests and fittings, we meet them locally through our global network of over 5,000 handpicked clinic locations, which we refer to as our partner providers, or remotely through our proprietary Clinic-in-a-Box (our tele-audiology solution). Hearing loss is a widespread and underserved problem. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 466 million people worldwide suffered from disabling hearing loss. (Note: Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars, converted from euros, for the FY ended Sept. 30, 2020.) “.

hear.com N.V. was founded in 2012 and has 1388 employees. The company is located at Amsterdamsestraatweg 421 3551 CL Utrecht, the Netherlands and can be reached via phone at +31 55 80 80 140 or on the web at http://www.hear.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for hear.com N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hear.com N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.