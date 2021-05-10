Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

