Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $45.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 33,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,062. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

