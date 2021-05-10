Head-To-Head Contrast: Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 10.51% 17.30% 7.90% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Getinge has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $2.81 billion 3.15 $129.29 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 23.97 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.20

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getinge and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 2 5 0 2.71 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Getinge.

Summary

Getinge beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

