HC Wainwright Trims Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Target Price to $7.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.26% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PLX stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
