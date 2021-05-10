HC Wainwright Cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $15.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.