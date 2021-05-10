Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

