Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

HRVSF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.